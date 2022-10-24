The Old Fashioned #30

We hope you’ve followed banjo player Andy Thorn’s lovely videos from outside his home in Colorado over the past couple of years. They’d be inspiring if only for the sunrises over a spectacular view and his graceful clawhammer playing. But at some point, this fox began coming around and hanging out, clearly attracted by the music. Watching Foxy, as he was dubbed, sniff the air, perk up his ears and twitch his tail while Andy plays is one of the more heartening things we’ve seen. Inspired by this confluence of music and nature, Thorn has released Songs of the Sunrise Fox, and we’re pleased to include the song “Fox Trail” in this episode, with more to come. Another important premiere is “Diane” from the new lineup of Sister Sadie. It’s their first as this new band in preparation for a 2023 album. Also new music from Zoe & Cloyd, Larry Cordle, the Chatham Rabbits and John Cadley, a songwriter we just discovered with an outstanding folk/bluegrass voice. Legacy cuts come from Jimmy Martin and The Traditional Grass, heroes of 1980s Ohio bluegrass.

Tune Hash - Handsome Johnny

Sister Sadie - Diane

Zoe & Cloyd - Rainbow Of My Dreams

Traditional Grass - The Blues Are Still The Blues

Andy Thorn - Fox Trail

Chatham Rabbits - Temporary Home

Joe's Truck Stop - Grease Fire

John Cadley - I Don't Want To Know

Ralph Stanley - Oh Death

Old Hat String Band - Big Bray

Rock Hearts - 99 Years

Jimmy Martin - Ocean of Diamonds

Michael Cleveland - The Old Mountaineer

Larry Cordle - East Kentucky Blues

Del McCoury Band - You're Running Wild

Dodi Kallick - One Hundred Miles

Lily Henry - Muza de la Kozina

Dan Tyminski - Why You Been Gone So Long?