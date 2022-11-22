The Old Fashioned #35
Just as we were pulling this week’s show together, the new album by Billy Strings arrived, and it’s quite a different deal than his Grammy-nominated Renewal or his Grammy-winning prior album Home. This is called Me/And/Dad, featuring his father Terry Barber playing the songs that defined Billy’s growing up with his best musical friend and mentor. It’s an amazing story and a wonderful traditional album with a killer guest band. We help Billy celebrate his dad and Doc Watson with “Way Downtown.” Also new this week, singles from the serene-voiced Marija Droze, some clever wordplay from Nashville’s Charlie Treat, a classic from The High & Wides and a barn burner from Appalachian Road Show. We also start a two-week nod to the Grammy bluegrass nominees this year with selections by Peter Rowan and the Infamous Stringdusters.
Megan Chowning - Brickyard Joe
Molsky's Mountain Drifter - Hog Trough Reel
Billy Strings - Way Downtown
Peter Rowan - Light at The End of the World
Marija Droze feat. Billy Droze - Run
Charlie Treat - Mama Hen
Hannah Read and Michael Starkey - Leonard's Blues
The High and Wides - Foggy Mountaintop
Appalachian Road Show - Tonight I'll See You In My Dreams
Tune Hash - Sourwood Mountain
The Bluegrass Album Band - Toy Heart
Tall Poppy Stringband - Go Away Pharoah
Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers - I've Been Down That Road
Meredith Axelrod - Goodbye Old Paint
Sinner Friends - Don't Do It
Nashville Bluegrass Band - Old Timey Risin' Damp
Kristy Cox w Marty Raybon - Kentucky's Never Been This Far From Tennessee
Infamous Stringdusters - Fork In The Road