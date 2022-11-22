The Old Fashioned #35

Just as we were pulling this week’s show together, the new album by Billy Strings arrived, and it’s quite a different deal than his Grammy-nominated Renewal or his Grammy-winning prior album Home. This is called Me/And/Dad, featuring his father Terry Barber playing the songs that defined Billy’s growing up with his best musical friend and mentor. It’s an amazing story and a wonderful traditional album with a killer guest band. We help Billy celebrate his dad and Doc Watson with “Way Downtown.” Also new this week, singles from the serene-voiced Marija Droze, some clever wordplay from Nashville’s Charlie Treat, a classic from The High & Wides and a barn burner from Appalachian Road Show. We also start a two-week nod to the Grammy bluegrass nominees this year with selections by Peter Rowan and the Infamous Stringdusters.

Megan Chowning - Brickyard Joe

Molsky's Mountain Drifter - Hog Trough Reel

Billy Strings - Way Downtown

Peter Rowan - Light at The End of the World

Marija Droze feat. Billy Droze - Run

Charlie Treat - Mama Hen

Hannah Read and Michael Starkey - Leonard's Blues

The High and Wides - Foggy Mountaintop

Appalachian Road Show - Tonight I'll See You In My Dreams

Tune Hash - Sourwood Mountain

The Bluegrass Album Band - Toy Heart

Tall Poppy Stringband - Go Away Pharoah

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers - I've Been Down That Road

Meredith Axelrod - Goodbye Old Paint

Sinner Friends - Don't Do It

Nashville Bluegrass Band - Old Timey Risin' Damp

Kristy Cox w Marty Raybon - Kentucky's Never Been This Far From Tennessee

Infamous Stringdusters - Fork In The Road