The Old Fashioned #39
On November 20, 2022 we returned to our cozy club house in Madison, TN for another Old Fashioned Presents night at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge. This month’s featured artist was Austin Derryberry, one of the state’s finest young fiddler players and traditional musicians. He brought along his family band – wife Courtney, brother Conner and father Brian – and the music flowed between duos and full band over the hour. We’ve pulled five great songs from the set to share with you here. Otherwise, we spun new singles from Blue Highway and Larry Sparks, plus classic grass by Bill Grant and Delia Bell.
Joe's Truck Stop - Grease Fire
Blue Highway - Lonesome State of Mind
Steam Machine - Down the Road
Bill Grant and Delia Bell - Take My Hand And Tell Me
Chris Jones - Whither You Roam
Austin Derryberry and family live at Dee’s
- Cherry River Rag
- Hills of Tennessee
- Buck Creek Gals
- Hesitation Blues
- Gal Down The Lane
Feufollet - I'm Tired of your Tears
Larry Sparks - Mama’s Apron Strings
Daniel Ullom - Grey Eagle
Mickey Harris - Tractor for Sale
Chicken Wire Empire - Church Street Blues
Evan Kinney and His Dixieland Squirrel Skinners - I'm Getting Ready To Go
John Showman and Chris Coole - Over The Road To Maysville
Chris Coole - I May Not Be Much, But I'm All I think About -