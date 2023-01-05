The Old Fashioned #39

On November 20, 2022 we returned to our cozy club house in Madison, TN for another Old Fashioned Presents night at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge. This month’s featured artist was Austin Derryberry, one of the state’s finest young fiddler players and traditional musicians. He brought along his family band – wife Courtney, brother Conner and father Brian – and the music flowed between duos and full band over the hour. We’ve pulled five great songs from the set to share with you here. Otherwise, we spun new singles from Blue Highway and Larry Sparks, plus classic grass by Bill Grant and Delia Bell.

Joe's Truck Stop - Grease Fire

Blue Highway - Lonesome State of Mind

Steam Machine - Down the Road

Bill Grant and Delia Bell - Take My Hand And Tell Me

Chris Jones - Whither You Roam

Austin Derryberry and family live at Dee’s



Cherry River Rag

Hills of Tennessee

Buck Creek Gals

Hesitation Blues

Gal Down The Lane

Feufollet - I'm Tired of your Tears

Larry Sparks - Mama’s Apron Strings

Daniel Ullom - Grey Eagle

Mickey Harris - Tractor for Sale

Chicken Wire Empire - Church Street Blues

Evan Kinney and His Dixieland Squirrel Skinners - I'm Getting Ready To Go

John Showman and Chris Coole - Over The Road To Maysville

Chris Coole - I May Not Be Much, But I'm All I think About -