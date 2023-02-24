The Old Fashioned #48

The story of Black American Music is more deeply woven into bluegrass and string band music than many people appreciate, but it’s something we’ve been catching up on in a big way in the last few years. So we wanted to mark Black History Month with an hour of blues, old-time, Creole, and contemporary folk from a range of artists old and new. More than usual, we proceed chronologically from the foundational jug band music of the Mississippi Sheiks and the legendary “Last Kind Word Blues” by Geeshie Wiley through more modern expressions of traditional music. The show landed in tandem with Mardis Gras, so we hear some zydeco from Boozoo Chavis. And in Dom Flemons, Amythyst Kiah, Tui, and Tray Wellington, we hear the best from today’s African American trad music world.

Dom Flemons - Marching Up To Prospect Hill

Mississippi Sheiks - The World Is Gone Wrong

Peg Leg Howell - Turkey Buzzard Blues

Noah Lewis - Devil In The Woodpile

Geeshie Wiley - Last Kind Word Blues

Piedmont Bluz - Needed Time

Earl White - Chips and Sauce

Cedric Watson - La Vieille Chanson De Mardis Gras

Boozoo Chavis - Uncle Bud

Joe Thompson - Old Corn Liquor

Carolina Chocolate Drops - Trouble In Your Mind

Dom Flemons - Polly Put The Kettle On

The Ebony Hillbillies - Hog Eyed Man

Amythyst Kiah - Pretty Polly

Kaia Kater - Money Is King

Tui - Old Buck

Tray Wellington - Crooked Mind