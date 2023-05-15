The Old Fashioned #59

We have a guest host folks! On her springtime travels, Amy Alvey met up with her good friend Brad Kolodner, the banjo player, radio host, and show promoter from Baltimore MD, and this show was curated and co-hosted by them on location. They spin artists that first connected them to traditional music including Bill Monroe himself, songs from Baltimore artists like the High and Wides and the Honey Dewdrops, leading young artists like Jake Blount and the Local Honeys – and more. You’ll also hear selections by Brad and Amy as artists.

Rocky Creek Ramblers - New Five Cents

Richie Stearns & Rosie Newton - Trouble in Mind

Ken & Brad Kolodner - Wisteria

Bill Monroe - Uncle Pen

Mark Simos - Pony Boy

The Onlies - The Lonesome Pine Special

The Local Honeys - Hares On The Mountain

Che Apalache - Maria

All Day Breakfast Stringband - Shanghai

The High and Wides - Going Down The Road

The Honey Dewdrops - Still Life

Austin Derryberry - Cumberland Blues

Jake Blount - Roustabout

The Fly Birds - Josephine

Golden Shoals - Old Buffalo

John Hartford - Leather Britches