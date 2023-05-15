The Old Fashioned #59
We have a guest host folks! On her springtime travels, Amy Alvey met up with her good friend Brad Kolodner, the banjo player, radio host, and show promoter from Baltimore MD, and this show was curated and co-hosted by them on location. They spin artists that first connected them to traditional music including Bill Monroe himself, songs from Baltimore artists like the High and Wides and the Honey Dewdrops, leading young artists like Jake Blount and the Local Honeys – and more. You’ll also hear selections by Brad and Amy as artists.
Rocky Creek Ramblers - New Five Cents
Richie Stearns & Rosie Newton - Trouble in Mind
Ken & Brad Kolodner - Wisteria
Bill Monroe - Uncle Pen
Mark Simos - Pony Boy
The Onlies - The Lonesome Pine Special
The Local Honeys - Hares On The Mountain
Che Apalache - Maria
All Day Breakfast Stringband - Shanghai
The High and Wides - Going Down The Road
The Honey Dewdrops - Still Life
Austin Derryberry - Cumberland Blues
Jake Blount - Roustabout
The Fly Birds - Josephine
Golden Shoals - Old Buffalo
John Hartford - Leather Britches