The Old Fashioned #71
Amy enjoyed another year at the Clifftop Festival in West Virginia, one of the nation’s premiere old-time gatherings and contests. Her project with the Old Time Snake Milkers had a podium finish in the Traditional Band contest. She noticed who won and who the stars of the camp were and let that inspire our second set with AJ Srubas and Rina Rossi, Chance McCoy and the Tall Poppy String Band. Also this week, new singles from Don Rigsby, the Lonesome River Band and the Steep Canyon Rangers. The track from Alice Garrard may look like a classic, but no the great NC-based singer is coming with a new album, and this is an a cappella single from it. And we pair Dan Tyminski’s “Ode To Jimmy” with the real Jimmy Martin doing his hit “Hold What Cha Got,” the one that inspired Tony Rice.
Big Possum String Band - Blue Eyed Gal
Steep Canyon Rangers - Recommend Me
SLO County Stumblers - Cherokee Shuffle
Dan Tyminski - Ode To Jimmy
Jimmy Martin - Hold What Cha Got
Ben Plotnick and Frank Evans - Port City Stomp
AJ Srubas and Rina Rossi - Red Apple Rag
Tall Poppy String Band - Cumberland Gap
Chance McCoy and the Appalachian String Band - Dance All Night With A Bottle In Your Hand
Golden Shoals with Old Time Snake Milkers - Seven And A Half
Alice Gerrard - Remember Us
Don Rigsby - Cold Ashes
Snowglobe Stringband - Getting up in the cool
Patty Loveless - Daniel Prayed
Lonesome River Band - She Don't Know I"m Alive
The Burnett Sisters Band - Walk On Boy
Hubby Jenkins - Mean Ol' Frisco
AJ Lee and Blue Summit - When You Change Your Mind