The Old Fashioned #71

Amy enjoyed another year at the Clifftop Festival in West Virginia, one of the nation’s premiere old-time gatherings and contests. Her project with the Old Time Snake Milkers had a podium finish in the Traditional Band contest. She noticed who won and who the stars of the camp were and let that inspire our second set with AJ Srubas and Rina Rossi, Chance McCoy and the Tall Poppy String Band. Also this week, new singles from Don Rigsby, the Lonesome River Band and the Steep Canyon Rangers. The track from Alice Garrard may look like a classic, but no the great NC-based singer is coming with a new album, and this is an a cappella single from it. And we pair Dan Tyminski’s “Ode To Jimmy” with the real Jimmy Martin doing his hit “Hold What Cha Got,” the one that inspired Tony Rice.

Big Possum String Band - Blue Eyed Gal

Steep Canyon Rangers - Recommend Me

SLO County Stumblers - Cherokee Shuffle

Dan Tyminski - Ode To Jimmy

Jimmy Martin - Hold What Cha Got

Ben Plotnick and Frank Evans - Port City Stomp

AJ Srubas and Rina Rossi - Red Apple Rag

Tall Poppy String Band - Cumberland Gap

Chance McCoy and the Appalachian String Band - Dance All Night With A Bottle In Your Hand

Golden Shoals with Old Time Snake Milkers - Seven And A Half

Alice Gerrard - Remember Us

Don Rigsby - Cold Ashes

Snowglobe Stringband - Getting up in the cool

Patty Loveless - Daniel Prayed

Lonesome River Band - She Don't Know I"m Alive

The Burnett Sisters Band - Walk On Boy

Hubby Jenkins - Mean Ol' Frisco

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - When You Change Your Mind