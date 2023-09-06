The Old Fashioned #73

Last week we played a throwback duet between West Coast bluegrass icons Kathy Kallick and Laurie Lewis. Then we discovered that Kathy Kallick was releasing new music in advance of her first new album since 2018. The record will be called The Lonesome Chronicles, as it processes some of the ennui and isolation of the 2020s. Still it’s great to have Kallick’s lovely voice back on record, and she has a sharp band that includes fiddler Annie Staninec, whom we featured recently, plus Greg Booth (dobro, banjo), Tom Bekeny (mandolin), and Cary Black (bass). Other new music this show comes from Donna Ulisse, Sister Sadie and The Henhouse Prowlers. And we say happy birthday to Nashville’s Shawn Camp with a couple of his fine songs.

Hard Drive - Smith's Reel

Henhouse Prowlers - My Last Run

Mac Wiseman - I Wonder How The Old Folks Are At Home

Molsky's Mountain Drifters - All Gone Now

Donna Ulisse - Where The Mountain Lilies Grow

Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms - Can I Sleep In Your Barn Tonight Mister

Soundwagon - Leake County Blues

Jim Lauderdale - Love's Voice

Sad Daddy - Live Real Lean

Buddy Thomas - The Blue Goose

Kathy Kallick - It's Lonesome Everywhere I Go

Otis Burris and the Mountain Ramble - Sail Away Ladies

Shawn Camp - Forever Ain't No Trouble Now

Steep Canyon Rangers - Ain't No Way of Knowin'

Sister Sadie - Willow

Rick Faris - Topeka Twister

New Lost City Ramblers - One-step De Riche

Don Reno - I Know You're Married