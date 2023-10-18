The Old Fashioned #78

We told you in these pages about the many repeat winners at the IBMA Awards in Raleigh at the end of September, but always of note are the Momentum Awards, given to emerging talent at a special lunch the day before the big show. This week we feature several winners, including the band category winners the Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band. Based in Northern California, the quartet features brothers Miles and Teo Quale, plus bassist Andrew Osborn and 2023 National Flat Pick Guitar Champion Ian Ly. We hear their take on the classic “Been All Around This World.” Also winning a Big Mo prize in the vocalist category is Carley Arrowood with the song “Chasin’ Indigo.” The show, hosted by yours truly, also includes a new single from Missy Raines and Allegheny, and a double shot of the SteelDrivers, because they lost their founder, mandolinist and core songwriter Mike Henderson, and we wanted to pay tribute through their new gospel album.

Gavin Largent - Fireball

Missy Raines and Allegheny - Fast Moving Train

Mighty Poplar - Black Jack Davy

Andy Thorn - Fox Trail

Adam and Mikayla Burrows - No Destination

Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band - Been All Around This World

Chris Hillman and Herb Pederson - The Old Cross Road

Rock Hearts of Rhode Island - Wanderlust

Jean Richie with Doc Watson - Go Dig My Grave

Steam Machine - Birdie

Jesse Smathers - Sing Darling Sing

Polecat Creek - You Didn't Mean Those Things That You Said

Jim Smoak and The Louisiana Honeydrippers - Poor Man

Carley Arrowood - Chasin' Indigo

The Steeldrivers - Sticks That Make Thunder

The Steeldrivers - I Will

Mr. Sun - Murmurations