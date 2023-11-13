The Old Fashioned #83

Asheville, NC is one of the most important hubs for bluegrass and mountain music in the country, and Songs From The Road Band are among the favorite bands hailing from the area. Seems like only yesterday they were fiddling with early lineups and a bold new sound. But now they’ve released eight albums! Where did the time go? The lifers in the band include mandolinist Mark Schimick and bass player Charles Humprhries III, who is a two-time IBMA songwriter of the year nominee. They released the album Pay Your Dues earlier this year, but we’ve got their new single “Where Lonely Lives.” Also new this week, Carly Arrowood’s lovely “Moondancer,” and a cool one from Wilson Banjo Co. called “Nightbird.” Our throwback tracks include music from Bill Harrell and the Virginians, plus a stone classic by Norman Blake and Tony Rice.

Tyler Andall, Brian Christianson and Casey Campbell - Ragtime Annie

Songs from the Road Band - Where Lonely Lives

Carly Arrowood - Moondancer

Never Come Down - Whippersnapper

Thunder and Rain - Wendigos Wanderin'

Emmy Sunshine - The Boy I Never Loved

Jason Carter - Queen of the Nashville Night

Bill Harrell and the Virginians - Misty Mountain

Whetstone Run - Dixie Hills

Tyler Childers - Jenny Lynn

Stillhouse Junkies - Evergreen

Josh Rilko - Livin' Clean and Lovin' Jesus

Brett Ratliff - Darling Don't You Know That's Wrong

Kaia Kater - White

Wilson Banjo Co. - Nightbird

Norman Blake and Tony Rice - It's Raining Here This Morning

Slocan Ramblers - Bury My Troubles