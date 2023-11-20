The Old Fashioned #85

Willie Nelson had 73 albums to his credit, but none of them had ever claimed to be bluegrass. At least none as boldly as his 74th, titled Bluegrass! The icon tracked a dozen of his own standards with a hot string band that includes Rob Ickes on dobro, Ron Block on banjo, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle and Barry Bales on bass. Buddy Cannon produced. And while the cover art doesn’t do the project any favors, it sounds great and Willie earned a Best Bluegrass Album nomination in the recent Grammy Award announcement. We get started this week with Woody Platt’s first single as a solo artist in his post Steep Canyon Rangers life, and he brings along Del McCoury. Also a newly released rarity – “Panama Red” from a 1973 concert from Sonoma State by Old and In The Way, just out on David Grisman’s Acoustic Disc label. Plus a double shot of Bruce Molsky.

Don Reno - Limehouse Blues

Woody Platt and Del McCoury - Broke Down Engine

Kristen Grainger and True North - Go-Nowhere Town

John Hartford - Steamboat Whistle Blues

Five Mile Mountain Road - Train That Carried My Girl From Town

Austin Scelzo - Second Fiddle Blues

Bruce Molsky - Tostando Cancha

Bruce Molsky and Big Hoedown - Sugar Babe

Old And In The Way - Panama Red

David Bragger - Cripple Creek

Willie Nelson - Bloody Mary Mornin’

Edward Poullard - Bee de la Manche

James "Kokomo" Arnold - Sundown Blues

Uncle Shuffelo and his Haint Holler Hootenanny - The Twelves

Lonesome River Band - Blues Of The Night

Kenny Baker - Frost On the Pumpkin

Clinton Davis - The Lily of the West

Alison Krauss - Foolish Heart