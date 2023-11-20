The Old Fashioned #85
Willie Nelson had 73 albums to his credit, but none of them had ever claimed to be bluegrass. At least none as boldly as his 74th, titled Bluegrass! The icon tracked a dozen of his own standards with a hot string band that includes Rob Ickes on dobro, Ron Block on banjo, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle and Barry Bales on bass. Buddy Cannon produced. And while the cover art doesn’t do the project any favors, it sounds great and Willie earned a Best Bluegrass Album nomination in the recent Grammy Award announcement. We get started this week with Woody Platt’s first single as a solo artist in his post Steep Canyon Rangers life, and he brings along Del McCoury. Also a newly released rarity – “Panama Red” from a 1973 concert from Sonoma State by Old and In The Way, just out on David Grisman’s Acoustic Disc label. Plus a double shot of Bruce Molsky.
Don Reno - Limehouse Blues
Woody Platt and Del McCoury - Broke Down Engine
Kristen Grainger and True North - Go-Nowhere Town
John Hartford - Steamboat Whistle Blues
Five Mile Mountain Road - Train That Carried My Girl From Town
Austin Scelzo - Second Fiddle Blues
Bruce Molsky - Tostando Cancha
Bruce Molsky and Big Hoedown - Sugar Babe
Old And In The Way - Panama Red
David Bragger - Cripple Creek
Willie Nelson - Bloody Mary Mornin’
Edward Poullard - Bee de la Manche
James "Kokomo" Arnold - Sundown Blues
Uncle Shuffelo and his Haint Holler Hootenanny - The Twelves
Lonesome River Band - Blues Of The Night
Kenny Baker - Frost On the Pumpkin
Clinton Davis - The Lily of the West
Alison Krauss - Foolish Heart