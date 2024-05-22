The Old Fashioned #108

The recent passing of banjo legend Ben Eldridge and mandolinist Frank Wakefield were sad but not entirely unexpected given their ages. But prior to this show we got news that Jim Mills, one of the iconic banjo players of our time and one of the world’s foremost expert dealers of Gibson banjos had died of a heart attack at age 57. It is a deeply sad loss. I learned of Jim’s mastery like so many people during his years with Ricky Skaggs when he went all-in on bluegrass with his Kentucky Thunder band. Jim’s Scruggs-style playing was fierce and precise and inventive. And he’ll be missed. We hear him in this show from two of his solo albums, an early track from his career with the band Summer Wages, and a fiery Skaggs track. Also this week, a hot new single from fiddlers Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland, another new track from songwriter/guitarist Rebecca Frazier, and emerging Nashville band Off The Rails.

Golden Shoals and Old Time Snake Milkers - Tennessee Breakdown

Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland - Give It Away

Wyatt Ellis - Sandy Gap

Evie Ladin - Say Darling Say

Rebecca Frazier - Available

Jim Mills - He Came From Carolina (A Tribute To Earl)

Summer Wages - She's No Angel

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder - How Mountain Girls Can Love

Jim Mills - Guitar Rag

Rafe Stefanini - Back Step Cindy

Never Come Down - Rise Up And Sing

Bob Minner and John Cowan - Castles In The Air

Daniel Bachman - Lonesome Weary Blues

Chris Stafford - La Danse De Feufollet

Off The Rails - Coming Home To You

Rain City Ramblers - Hateful Ways

Corn Potato Stringband - That Hot Lick Fiddlin' Man

The Price Sisters - I Can Read Between The Lines In Your Letters