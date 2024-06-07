The Old Fashioned #111
Laurie Lewis is an icon of bluegrass, especially the scene on the West coast where she’s made her base since launching her career in the 1970s as co-founder of the Good Ol’ Persons with Kathy Kallick. As singer, songwriter, fiddler and bandleader, she’s been a beacon of integrity and forward progress, winning two IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year awards and numerous others for a variety of collaborations. Artists like Molly Tuttle and AJ Lee have held her up as a mentor. So it’s awesome to feature music from her newest album Trees, made with Patrick Sauber on banjo, Brandon Godman on fiddle, Andrew Marlin on mandolin and Hasee Ciaccio on bass. New singles arrive this week from Andy Leftwich, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and the Lonesome River Band. And Amy Alvey phones in on the eve of her launch for a European tour.
The Vollmers - Cotton Patch
Laurie Lewis - Just A Little Ways Down The Road
Benson - Donner Pass
The New Kentucky Colonels - I Know What It Means To Be Lonesome
Chatham Rabbits - If You See Me Riding By
Buffalo Kin - Derecho
Andy Leftwich - R26
Thomm Jutz and Tammy Rogers - Mountain Angel
Stillhouse Junkies - El Camino
Mississippi Possum Hunters - Last Shot Got Him
Nate Sabat - Lonesome Night
David Rawlings Machine - Good God A Woman
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Holler Hootenanny - Red Hot Breakdown
The Cooke Duet - A Better Place To Go
Po' Ramblin Boys - Lonely Pine
Anna and Elizabeth - Mother IN The Graveyard
Lonesome River Band - Queen of Hearts