The Old Fashioned #111

Laurie Lewis is an icon of bluegrass, especially the scene on the West coast where she’s made her base since launching her career in the 1970s as co-founder of the Good Ol’ Persons with Kathy Kallick. As singer, songwriter, fiddler and bandleader, she’s been a beacon of integrity and forward progress, winning two IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year awards and numerous others for a variety of collaborations. Artists like Molly Tuttle and AJ Lee have held her up as a mentor. So it’s awesome to feature music from her newest album Trees, made with Patrick Sauber on banjo, Brandon Godman on fiddle, Andrew Marlin on mandolin and Hasee Ciaccio on bass. New singles arrive this week from Andy Leftwich, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and the Lonesome River Band. And Amy Alvey phones in on the eve of her launch for a European tour.

The Vollmers - Cotton Patch

Laurie Lewis - Just A Little Ways Down The Road

Benson - Donner Pass

The New Kentucky Colonels - I Know What It Means To Be Lonesome

Chatham Rabbits - If You See Me Riding By

Buffalo Kin - Derecho

Andy Leftwich - R26

Thomm Jutz and Tammy Rogers - Mountain Angel

Stillhouse Junkies - El Camino

Mississippi Possum Hunters - Last Shot Got Him

Nate Sabat - Lonesome Night

David Rawlings Machine - Good God A Woman

Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Holler Hootenanny - Red Hot Breakdown

The Cooke Duet - A Better Place To Go

Po' Ramblin Boys - Lonely Pine

Anna and Elizabeth - Mother IN The Graveyard

Lonesome River Band - Queen of Hearts