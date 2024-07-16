The Old Fashioned #116

In February, Amy Alvey and I had the pleasure of introducing two of the greatest traditional fiddlers in America as they launched into performing duo style in the charming, resonating central hall of the Violin Shop on Eighth Ave. South in Nashville. That’s Darol Anger, the inventive jazz and bluegrass musician whose career really got going with the David Grisman Quintet in the late 1970s. And Bruce Molsky is among the honored elders of old time music, with a long track record of recordings and collaborations, and in recent years he’s taught the tradition at the Berklee College of Music. The two have worked together before, but now there’s the new duo recording Lockdown Breakdown to savor, and we’ve featured the tune “Ain’t That Trouble In Mind.” And that’s not the only old-time influence fiddle record of this week, as we debut The Snake from Brittany Haas and Lena Jonsson. On the guitar side of things, I was inspired and excited upon discovering the solo fingerstyle music of Kentucky’s Nathan Salsburg. I hope you are too.

