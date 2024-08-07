© 2024 WMOT
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #117

By Craig Havighurst
Published August 7, 2024 at 2:10 PM CDT
Jake Fussell photographed at his home in Durham, North Carolina.
Kate Medley
Jake Fussell at his home in Durham, North Carolina.

The big news this week was the return of Amy Alvey from almost eight weeks away, most of it touring Europe and the UK, plus a deserved vacation in Greece. Good to be back in the studio together! But also new is another special album from Durham, NC-based folk interpreter Jake Xerxes Fussell. When I’m Called came out July 12 and it gets more elaborate in its production than his past efforts with ringer guests including singer Joan Shelley and guitarist Blake Mills. Jake’s approach to old songs is subtle and may ask close attention and repeated listening, but I assure you it’s worth it. We’re honored to feature the standard “One Morning In May” in our final block. Also this week, another cut from the major new release by AJ Lee & Blue Summit, the charming NY mandolinist Alan Epstein, and tracks from the two newest Bluegrass Hall of Famers, Alan Munde and Jerry Douglas.

The Dillards - Banjo in the Hollow
AJ Lee & Blue Summit - Hillside
Alan Epstein - A Year Ago Today
Kody Norris Show - Otto Wood
Laura Orshaw - The Band of Jesse James
David Mayfield Parade - Daytime Moon
Sweet Megg - Ragged but Right
Dumpster Debbie - Sheep and Goats Go To Pasture
Hogslop Stringband - Oldsmobile
Merle Travis - Lonesome Road Blues
Jerry Douglas - Hey Joe
Alan Munde - Lloyd's of Lubbock
Tray Wellington - Spiral Staircase
Rob Ickes - Mr. Goodbar
Jake Xerxes Fussell - One Morning in May
Mark Stoffel - Slice and Dice
I Draw Slow - Halfway

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's editorial director and host of <i>The String, a weekly interview show airing Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. He also co-hosts The Old Fashioned on Saturdays at 9 am and Tuesdays at 8 pm. Threads and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org</i>
