The Old Fashioned #122

For show #122 we lead off with Sister Sadie from the new multi-artist Bluegrass Sings Paxton album that’s finally out from Mountain Home. Artists including Alice Gerrard, Claire Lynch, Danny Paisley, and Tim O’Brien sing Tom Paxton songs, which have long found their way to bluegrass artists’ repertoires. The Sadie ladies offer perhaps his most famous, “Last Thing On My Mind.” Then we let the Earl Scruggs Festival inspire us for a block. From the Labor Day festivities in Rutherfordton, NC, we pulled tracks by artists the Earls of Leicester, Darrell Scott and his string band, The Steeldrivers, and young mando player Wyatt Ellis. Plus a bit of the immortal Flatt & Scruggs from their Carnegie Hall album, which the Earls and friends played at the festival in this year’s classic album hour. Also this show, blues from Jerron Paxton, new old time from Chris Coole, and a pretty folk anthem from Kentucky’s Sam Gleaves.

Tommy Jackson - 14 Days in Georgia

Sister Sadie - Last Thing On My Mind

Resonant Rogues - Sand Into Pearls

George Jackson - Dorrigo

Chosen Road - I Wish I Had One More

Earls of Leicester - Til The End of the World Rolls Round

Darrell Scott String Band - Cumberland Plateau

The Steeldrivers - At The River

Wyatt Ellis - Wildwood

Flatt and Scruggs - Fiddle and Banjo

Jerron Paxton - What's Gonna Become Of Me

Meredith Moon - Slow Moving Train

Mark Lavengood - Bluegrass Is....(reprise)

Chris Coole - Daniel and The Sacred Harp

John Cowan - Gotta Go Now

Sam Gleaves - No Life Is A Crime

Stanley Brothers - The Fields Have Turned Brown