The Old Fashioned #122
For show #122 we lead off with Sister Sadie from the new multi-artist Bluegrass Sings Paxton album that’s finally out from Mountain Home. Artists including Alice Gerrard, Claire Lynch, Danny Paisley, and Tim O’Brien sing Tom Paxton songs, which have long found their way to bluegrass artists’ repertoires. The Sadie ladies offer perhaps his most famous, “Last Thing On My Mind.” Then we let the Earl Scruggs Festival inspire us for a block. From the Labor Day festivities in Rutherfordton, NC, we pulled tracks by artists the Earls of Leicester, Darrell Scott and his string band, The Steeldrivers, and young mando player Wyatt Ellis. Plus a bit of the immortal Flatt & Scruggs from their Carnegie Hall album, which the Earls and friends played at the festival in this year’s classic album hour. Also this show, blues from Jerron Paxton, new old time from Chris Coole, and a pretty folk anthem from Kentucky’s Sam Gleaves.
Tommy Jackson - 14 Days in Georgia
Sister Sadie - Last Thing On My Mind
Resonant Rogues - Sand Into Pearls
George Jackson - Dorrigo
Chosen Road - I Wish I Had One More
Earls of Leicester - Til The End of the World Rolls Round
Darrell Scott String Band - Cumberland Plateau
The Steeldrivers - At The River
Wyatt Ellis - Wildwood
Flatt and Scruggs - Fiddle and Banjo
Jerron Paxton - What's Gonna Become Of Me
Meredith Moon - Slow Moving Train
Mark Lavengood - Bluegrass Is....(reprise)
Chris Coole - Daniel and The Sacred Harp
John Cowan - Gotta Go Now
Sam Gleaves - No Life Is A Crime
Stanley Brothers - The Fields Have Turned Brown