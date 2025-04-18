The Old Fashioned #151

Susto is a popular indie folk and rock collective from Charleston, SC founded and led by songwriter Justin Osborne. Holler Choir is a progressive bluegrass and folk band from Asheville, NC led by the voice of songwriter Clint Roberts. Through what they call serendipitous connections, these creative forces joined up to spawn the Susto String Band. Not only are they touring around, they made a dynamic album on New West that they called Vol. 1, the most optimistic title one can lend to a project. We play the jaunty opening track “Mt. Caroline” in this show, but there are more great songs we’ll be visiting in future weeks. Also new this week is a collaborative single from Missy Raines and Allegheny that includes west coast bluegrass legends Laurie Lewis and Kathy Kallick. Balsam Range dropped a powerful single featuring vocals by new part-time collaborator Don Rigsby. And Alison Brown and Steve Martin are back at it with a song by Steve and a vocal by Tim O’Brien. It's about the road life that Amy Alvey knows so well: “Five Days Out, Two Days Back.” Oh yeah, and we have the new Seldom Scene singing Bob Dylan, so not bad!

Joseph Decosimo - New Nashville

Missy Raines and Allegheny - Anywhere The Wind Blows

Balsam Range - When It Comes To Loving You

Doc Watson with Flatt & Scruggs - John Hardy Was A Desperate Little Man

Olivia Ellen Lloyd - Puny Sorrows

Alison Brown and Steve Martin - Five Days Out, Two Days Back

Matt Heckler - Widow Mountain Waltz

Andrew Marlin - Poppyseed

The Seldom Scene - Walking Down The Line

Mike Seeger, Paul Brown - Cacklin' Hen

Susto String Band - Mt. Caroline

Mike Seeger, Paul Brown - Way down in North Carolina

Laurel Premo - Old time Sally Goodin

Off The Rails - I'm Blue I'm Lonesome

Stillhouse Junkies - Lord Have Mercy

Jaelee Roberts - Heavy As A Stone In Her Heart

Melissa Chilinski - Blind Miner