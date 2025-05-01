The Old Fashioned #153

In a new Q&A at the Bluegrass Situation, Ali Vance, lead singer of Nashville’s DownRiver Collective, reveals that she was named after Alison Krauss, who in turn became her greatest musical influence. Ali has a powerful and supple voice, not like Krauss, but that’s a good thing. It’s just part of the signature sound that has this five-piece making waves in acoustic music, including their IBMA Momentum Band Of The Year award last fall in Raleigh. We were excited to see the new single “Come On Back” from the band, with promises of a full-length album this year. Jesse Smathers lights up the room with a celebratory opening song this hour. We also feature new singles form Asheville’s The Wilder Flower, Chris Jones, and Seth Mulder. Amy Alvey phones in a set from the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown. Our historic cuts come from Tony Rice and JD Crowe.

Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Greenback Dollar

Jesse Smathers - Good Time Get Together

Fireside Collective - Code Switch

JD Crowe and the New South - Portrait of the Blues

The Wilder Flower - Every Time The Rain Comes Falling Down

Chris Jones and the Night Drivers - Plenty Ventured

Tony Rice - Greenlight On The Southern

David Bragger - Over The Mountains

Laurie Lewis - The Banks Are Covered In Blue

Noam Pikelny - Monroe's Hornpipe

Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass - Fancy Gap Runaway

Jake Leg - I Don't Need No Whiskey

FY5 - Even If You Never Call Me Back

Trey Hensley and Rob Ickes - Louisiana Woman

Downriver Collective - Come On Back

Pretty Little Goat - Home With The Cider

Cory Walker - Walker's Backstep

Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - Gilgarry's Glen