The Old Fashioned #153
In a new Q&A at the Bluegrass Situation, Ali Vance, lead singer of Nashville’s DownRiver Collective, reveals that she was named after Alison Krauss, who in turn became her greatest musical influence. Ali has a powerful and supple voice, not like Krauss, but that’s a good thing. It’s just part of the signature sound that has this five-piece making waves in acoustic music, including their IBMA Momentum Band Of The Year award last fall in Raleigh. We were excited to see the new single “Come On Back” from the band, with promises of a full-length album this year. Jesse Smathers lights up the room with a celebratory opening song this hour. We also feature new singles form Asheville’s The Wilder Flower, Chris Jones, and Seth Mulder. Amy Alvey phones in a set from the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown. Our historic cuts come from Tony Rice and JD Crowe.
Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Greenback Dollar
Jesse Smathers - Good Time Get Together
Fireside Collective - Code Switch
JD Crowe and the New South - Portrait of the Blues
The Wilder Flower - Every Time The Rain Comes Falling Down
Chris Jones and the Night Drivers - Plenty Ventured
Tony Rice - Greenlight On The Southern
David Bragger - Over The Mountains
Laurie Lewis - The Banks Are Covered In Blue
Noam Pikelny - Monroe's Hornpipe
Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass - Fancy Gap Runaway
Jake Leg - I Don't Need No Whiskey
FY5 - Even If You Never Call Me Back
Trey Hensley and Rob Ickes - Louisiana Woman
Downriver Collective - Come On Back
Pretty Little Goat - Home With The Cider
Cory Walker - Walker's Backstep
Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - Gilgarry's Glen