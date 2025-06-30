The Old Fashioned #161

I might have featured The SteelDrivers this week, who just released their latest album Outrun on the revived Sun Records label, and we do kick things off with thier new song "The River Knows." However, I published a whole episode of The String with Tammy Rogers and Mike Fleming going over their whole history, so find that here. Instead, let's shine the bluegrass spotlight on Tim O'Brien and his wife Jan Fabricius, who've released their first jointly named album together after recording and touring as a harmonizing couple for about a decade. Tim, who turned 71 this spring, is of course a main driver in the rise of Colorado as a bluegrass hub. His band Hot Rize was the most exciting act of the 1980s, and Tim's solo career has been standout for his wonderful singing, his smart collaborations, and his songwriting. Tim and Jan present Paper Flowers, and we have the title cut. More new album action comes from Missy Raines & Allegheny, mandolinist Ashleigh Graham, and Corrina Rose Logston Stephens of the band High Fidelity in a new project she calls Rrinaco. Our throwback cuts this week come from the New Kentucky Colonels, Rhonda Vincent, and the Del McCoury Band.

Norman Blake - Arkansas Traveler

The Steeldrivers - The River Knows

Missy Raines & Allegheny - Cold Wind

Del McCoury Band - What Made Milwaukee Famous

Viv & Riley - Flashing Lights

Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius - Paper Flowers

Sami Braman - Honeycut

Rhonda Vincent - When I Close My Eyes

Greenwood Rye - Southern Pines

Tall Poppy String Band - The Coo Coo

Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass - Bluegrass State of Mind

Rrinaco - Get Along Somehow

John Reischman - Sugar in the Gourd

Ashleigh Graham - Fiddle And Bow

Larry & Joe - Ya Volvere A La Sierra Blue Ridge

The New Kentucky Colonels - Rawhide

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain - Used To Be