The Old Fashioned #169

Vickie Vaughn keeps stepping up her game across the board. She’s been a charming and sincere member of the Nashville bluegrass community for years, lending her bass playing and harmony vocals to a range of artists as a side player and some premium bands as well, including High Fidelity and Della Mae. In 2023, she was named IBMA Bass Player of the Year and then she repeated a year later. This year she’s been rolling out new music as a featured artist, on her way to releasing an album on Mountain Home Music this November. We’ve spun her twist on Bruce Robison’s “Leavin’” and now she shines on the emotional ballad “Mama Took Her Ring Off Yesterday.” We knew she could really sing; now we really get to hear it. Also this week, a square dance number from Lonesome River Band, a new one from Jaelee Roberts, and a swinging instrumental from Andy Leftwich.

Buddy Thomas - Blue Goose

Lonesome River Band - Square Dance Friday Night

Melissa Chilensky - Back To Me

Peter Rowan - Rosalie McFall

Vickie Vaughn - Mama Took Her Ring Off Yesterday

Mason Via - Melt In The Sun

Rusty and Doug Kershaw - Why Cry For You

Joshua Hedley - Fresh Hot Biscuits

Buddy Thomas - Briarpicker Brown

Jaelee Roberts - Looking For Yourself

Tune Hash - Forked Deer

Andy Leftwich - Tom And Jerry

The Travelin' McCourys - The Whole of the Moon

Chris Emmert - Johnny-O

Lotus Wight - 1929

Dumpster Debbie - I Hate To Go To Work