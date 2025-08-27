© 2025 WMOT
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #169

By Craig Havighurst
Published August 27, 2025 at 5:11 PM CDT
Vickie Vaughn

Vickie Vaughn keeps stepping up her game across the board. She’s been a charming and sincere member of the Nashville bluegrass community for years, lending her bass playing and harmony vocals to a range of artists as a side player and some premium bands as well, including High Fidelity and Della Mae. In 2023, she was named IBMA Bass Player of the Year and then she repeated a year later. This year she’s been rolling out new music as a featured artist, on her way to releasing an album on Mountain Home Music this November. We’ve spun her twist on Bruce Robison’s “Leavin’” and now she shines on the emotional ballad “Mama Took Her Ring Off Yesterday.” We knew she could really sing; now we really get to hear it. Also this week, a square dance number from Lonesome River Band, a new one from Jaelee Roberts, and a swinging instrumental from Andy Leftwich.

Buddy Thomas - Blue Goose
Lonesome River Band - Square Dance Friday Night
Melissa Chilensky - Back To Me
Peter Rowan - Rosalie McFall
Vickie Vaughn - Mama Took Her Ring Off Yesterday
Mason Via - Melt In The Sun
Rusty and Doug Kershaw - Why Cry For You
Joshua Hedley - Fresh Hot Biscuits
Buddy Thomas - Briarpicker Brown
Jaelee Roberts - Looking For Yourself
Tune Hash - Forked Deer
Andy Leftwich - Tom And Jerry
The Travelin' McCourys - The Whole of the Moon
Chris Emmert - Johnny-O
Lotus Wight - 1929
Dumpster Debbie - I Hate To Go To Work

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's editorial director and host of <i>The String, a weekly interview show airing Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. He also co-hosts The Old Fashioned on Saturdays at 9 am and Tuesdays at 8 pm. Threads and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org</i>
