The Old Fashioned #170

East Nash Grass, born at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in East Nashville, is one of the primary reasons we created The Old Fashioned three and a half years ago. We’ve seen them through two album releases now, including their third LP, All God’s Children, now out from Mountain Fever Records. They’ve made some subtle shifts since Last Chance To Win came out in 2023. Jeff Partin replaced Jeff Picker on bass, and dobro master Gaven Largent, while playing on the new one, is now more of a sometime member. But the core remains: James Kee on guitar, Cory Walker on banjo, and Maddie Denton on fiddle. We fire up Show #170 with two songs – the title track and the Harry Clark-led road song “Hill Country Highway.” Keep it between the ditches, friends. The other new album release this week worth your notice is Joseph Decosimo’s Fiery Gizzard, a mesmerizing collection of deftly enhanced banjo instrumentals. Also here, new songs from Danny Burns, Conrad Fisher, the Tennessee Bluegrass Band, and Becky Buller.

Jim & Jesse - Snowflake Breakdown

East Nash Grass - All God's Children

East Nash Grass - Hill Country Highway

Joseph Decosimo - Glory In The Meetinghouse

Conrad Fisher - Would You Like To Buy Some Flowers

Danny Burns - Keep Your Distance

Lizzy Plotkin - Through The Window

Tennessee Bluegrass Band - Why Did You Wander

Hillbilly Fever Bluegrass Band - Lonesome Fugitive

Earl White - Apple Blossom

Cleveland & Carter - Arapahoe

The Dreadful Snakes - Cash On The Barrel Head

Jim & Jesse & The Virginia Boys - Foggy Mountain Top

Paper Wings - Tell Me

Jim Lauderdale - Love's Voice

Earl White - Down South Blues

Blue Highway - Marbletown

Becky Buller - A Hazy Shade Of Winter