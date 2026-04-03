The Old Fashioned #198

The news that Ronnie Bowman was fighting for his life in an ICU after a motorcycle accident spread like wildfire on Sunday, March 22. Later that day, he was confirmed dead, and Nashville bluegrass will not be the same. Ronnie, just 64 years old, was a brilliant singer and songwriter, a lynchpin of the Lonesome River Band’s industry-dominating success and influence in the 1990s, and a favorite human being of everyone who knew him. We quickly re-made our episode to offer a proper tribute to his nearly 40-year career, which you’ll hear in the second half of the show. He will be sorely missed. In the first half, a great mountain-sounding single from The Sullivan Sisters and a bluegrass barnburner from Dailey & Vincent. Plus a bit of Stanley Brothers for y’all as we mark their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. At LAST.

Stanley Brothers - Clinch Mountain Backstep

The Sullivan Sisters - Devil's Got A Hold On You

Jesse Appelman - The Hills of Isle Le Haut

Dailey & Vincent - Moon Shines On The Still

The Stanley Brothers - White Dove

Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian - High On A Mountain

Hannah Read, Michael Starkey - North Missouri Wagoner

Vaiano's Paisanos - Abrew's Portuguese Jazz

Don Reno - Coffee Cup

Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Greenback Dollar -

The Lost And Found - Baby's Gone

Lonesome River Band - Hobo Blues

Ronnie Bowman - Cold Virginia Night

Lonesome River Band - Long Gone

Ronnie Bowman - Starting Over

Band of Ruhks - Heartstrings

Mason Via, Ronnie Bowman, Rhonda Vincent - Mountain Lullaby

Ronnie Bowman - Music of the Mountains