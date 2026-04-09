The Old Fashioned #199

Even with the draws of Nashville and Boston, some bluegrass and string band musicians choose to settle in New York City, where the folk boom of the 1950s never died. When I asked mandolinist Jacob Jolliff why he bases in the biggest city in the USA in a String interview this winter, he gave the same answer many artists do – New York has energy, variety and musicianship like nowhere else. That includes bluegrass standout Michael Daves, an astonishing old-school singer and guitar player. The two surprised us with the release of the new covers album We Like Jim And Jesse!, the most clearly articulated tribute concept ever. That’s how we kick off this week’s show, but we’ve also got a hot track from a new live album by Blue Highway celebrating 30 years of classic songs. And we feature several artists who made the Bluegrass Situation’s recent article “Ten Fiddlers We Know You’ll Love” by our pal Rachel Baiman. Amy Alvey is one of them!

Rachel Baiman - Not Soft Enough

Michael Daves and Jacob Jolliff - Are You Missing Me?

The Kody Norris Show - Declaration of Independence

Bill Monroe - Brakeman's Blues

Tony Trischka and Sister Sadie - Maple On The Hill

Blue Highway - In The Gravel Yard

All Day Breakfast String Band - Love's Worse Than Sickness

Henhouse Prowlers - Line The Avenues

Jody King with Larry Cordle - Jet Airliner

Austin Derryberry - Lost Train Blues

Golden Shoals - Ida Red

Kelly Bosworth and Libby Weitnauer - Free Little Bird

Josie Toney - Peach Pickin Time In Georgia

Jeff Scroggins and Colorado - Big Train

Jackson Harris - Last Thing On My Mind

Fred Eaglesmith - Why Darling Why

The Ozark Highballers - Get Along Home, Miss Cindy

Michael Cleveland - Big Daddy Rabbit