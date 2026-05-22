The Old Fashioned #204
The 2023 concerts where Billy Strings celebrated Doc Watson at 100 were historic for many reasons, but one tangible outcome was a young guy named Asher Brinson coming away determined to take his music to the next level. He’s a 16-year-old, left-handed guitar picker, as well as a singer and songwriter, and he shines on his debut album Midnight Hurricane. He’s earned the admiration of the bluegrass community, drawing on the talents of Cory Walker, Jason Carter, Sam Bush, Sierra Hull, and David Grier. Lindsay Lou joins in on the title cut in this week's show. And Brinson, a native of the North Carolina coast, knows hurricanes. He’s one to watch and we’re proud to welcome him to the Old Fashioned. Also this week, Jaelee Roberts has a clever new single, Ed Snodderly debuts a new album, and Concord teases a very welcome vinyl re-issue of the legendary Boone Creek debut from 1977.
Elizabeth Cotten - Graduation March
Jaelee Roberts - I'm Putting You Out Of My Misery
Appalachian Road Show - New Harmony
Kevin Denney - High On A Mountain
Boone Creek - I'm Gonna Settle Down
Asher Brinson - Midnight Hurricane
Elizabeth Cotten - Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie
Bryan Sutton - Cricket On The Hearth
Daron Tate - Feelin' Good Again
Chattanooga Dogs - Rocky Pallet
ES Pearl aka Ed Snodderly - Coming Down This Road
Chris Capazolli - Lazy John
Eli West - All The Saints
Curly Seckler and the Nashville Grass - Valley of Peace
Grasstime - Waltz of Time
Molly Tuttle - Supermoon
Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley - This Morning At Nine
Ricky Skaggs - Pig In A Pen