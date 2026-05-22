The Old Fashioned #204

The 2023 concerts where Billy Strings celebrated Doc Watson at 100 were historic for many reasons, but one tangible outcome was a young guy named Asher Brinson coming away determined to take his music to the next level. He’s a 16-year-old, left-handed guitar picker, as well as a singer and songwriter, and he shines on his debut album Midnight Hurricane. He’s earned the admiration of the bluegrass community, drawing on the talents of Cory Walker, Jason Carter, Sam Bush, Sierra Hull, and David Grier. Lindsay Lou joins in on the title cut in this week's show. And Brinson, a native of the North Carolina coast, knows hurricanes. He’s one to watch and we’re proud to welcome him to the Old Fashioned. Also this week, Jaelee Roberts has a clever new single, Ed Snodderly debuts a new album, and Concord teases a very welcome vinyl re-issue of the legendary Boone Creek debut from 1977.

Elizabeth Cotten - Graduation March

Jaelee Roberts - I'm Putting You Out Of My Misery

Appalachian Road Show - New Harmony

Kevin Denney - High On A Mountain

Boone Creek - I'm Gonna Settle Down

Asher Brinson - Midnight Hurricane

Elizabeth Cotten - Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie

Bryan Sutton - Cricket On The Hearth

Daron Tate - Feelin' Good Again

Chattanooga Dogs - Rocky Pallet

ES Pearl aka Ed Snodderly - Coming Down This Road

Chris Capazolli - Lazy John

Eli West - All The Saints

Curly Seckler and the Nashville Grass - Valley of Peace

Grasstime - Waltz of Time

Molly Tuttle - Supermoon

Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley - This Morning At Nine

Ricky Skaggs - Pig In A Pen