The Old Fashioned #206

Nashville band Greenwood Rye has made some changes, adding fiddler Ruth Shumway for example, and moving their residency from the late Jane’s Hideaway (we miss it terribly!) to the downtown hotel venue called the Countrypolitan. Guitarist and singer Shawn Spencer started the group just as the pandemic eased up, and the band has been a staple on the local scene ever since with its stacked harmonies, tight instrumentation and creative mix of originals and covers (Taylor Swift night was always popular). We’ve played songs from their debut album Hideaway in the past, but this week, they bring a wacky and hard-driving new single, co-written by Spencer and Mason Via. Vince Herman and Vickie Vaughn also lend their voices to this literal barn burner of a song. Also this week, we’ve got the first single from the first-ever instrumental Punch Brothers album, a teaser from the Susto Stringband’s Vol. 2 album, and a brilliant new take on “East Virginia Blues” by the duo of Jed Clark and Nathan Beaumont.

Del McCoury Band - Hillcrest Drive

Greenwood Rye - Ready to Burn

Punch Brothers - New Bike

Jim & Jesse - Paradise

Frank Evans - Sand Mountain Blues

New Found Road - The World To You

Watchhouse - Old Ties And Companions

Jim Eanes - Wiggle Worm Wiggle

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Bedside Window

Joe Troop - Sevilla

Susto Stringband - Hands In The Dirt

Lou Reid - Handsome Molly

Cameron Knowler - Sunflower River Blues

Asheville Mountain Boys - Empty, Cold and Lonesome

Jed Clark, Nathan Beaumont - East Virginia Blues

Claire Lynch - Blue Lights of Love

Jesse Smathers - Gambler's Last Game

Johnson Mountain Boys - Blue Yodel #3