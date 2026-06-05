The Old Fashioned #206
Nashville band Greenwood Rye has made some changes, adding fiddler Ruth Shumway for example, and moving their residency from the late Jane’s Hideaway (we miss it terribly!) to the downtown hotel venue called the Countrypolitan. Guitarist and singer Shawn Spencer started the group just as the pandemic eased up, and the band has been a staple on the local scene ever since with its stacked harmonies, tight instrumentation and creative mix of originals and covers (Taylor Swift night was always popular). We’ve played songs from their debut album Hideaway in the past, but this week, they bring a wacky and hard-driving new single, co-written by Spencer and Mason Via. Vince Herman and Vickie Vaughn also lend their voices to this literal barn burner of a song. Also this week, we’ve got the first single from the first-ever instrumental Punch Brothers album, a teaser from the Susto Stringband’s Vol. 2 album, and a brilliant new take on “East Virginia Blues” by the duo of Jed Clark and Nathan Beaumont.
Del McCoury Band - Hillcrest Drive
Greenwood Rye - Ready to Burn
Punch Brothers - New Bike
Jim & Jesse - Paradise
Frank Evans - Sand Mountain Blues
New Found Road - The World To You
Watchhouse - Old Ties And Companions
Jim Eanes - Wiggle Worm Wiggle
AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Bedside Window
Joe Troop - Sevilla
Susto Stringband - Hands In The Dirt
Lou Reid - Handsome Molly
Cameron Knowler - Sunflower River Blues
Asheville Mountain Boys - Empty, Cold and Lonesome
Jed Clark, Nathan Beaumont - East Virginia Blues
Claire Lynch - Blue Lights of Love
Jesse Smathers - Gambler's Last Game
Johnson Mountain Boys - Blue Yodel #3