The Old Fashioned #209

I’m learning to hear the subtle variations in the way different clawhammer banjo players approach the age-old instrument, but there’s no mistaking the language of Benny Bleu. He’s a contemplative songwriter/composer from the Finger Lakes region of New York. And his bio puts it this way: “As a former geologist, his songwriting is Earth-focused and inspired by the natural world. Benny’s performances are soothing journeys through tunes from his homeland, old songs learned by growing up next to a jug-bandleader, and original modern folk contemplations.” His piece “March of the Mollusk” was released in 2023 as the title track of a solo banjo instrumental album. He reanimates it here with Huck and Gus Tritsch of the Wild Shoats (which got our attention). The result is an old-time groove unlike anything we’ve heard, yet deeply down to Earth. Also this week, some artists getting set to play the Telluride Bluegrass Festival (if they rename it Telluride Bleugrass, maybe Benny will play.) Also new music from Nashville, including newgrass trio Arcadian Wild, banjo picker Taylor Shuck, and charming, country-leaning songwriter Rylie Bourne.

Sam Bush - Big Mon

Songs From The Road Band - Get Me Where I'm Going

Sad Daddy - Bootlegger

JD Crowe - Pike County Breakdown

Rylie Bourne - Company I Keep

Old Crow Medicine Show - Howdy Do America

Benny Bleu - March of the Mollusk

Rhonda Vincent - I'm Not Over You

Balsam Range - Life I Left Behind

Carter and Cleveland - Stoney Lonesome

Renée Fleming and Béla Fleck - My Epitaph

Peter Rowan - Little Joe

Dom Flemons - Big Money Blues

East Nash Grass - In Such A Short Time

Silo Sisters - I Got You

Taylor Shuck - Redbird

Andy Leftwich - Aced

Arcadian Wild - Cool To Know You