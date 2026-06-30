The Old Fashioned #209
I’m learning to hear the subtle variations in the way different clawhammer banjo players approach the age-old instrument, but there’s no mistaking the language of Benny Bleu. He’s a contemplative songwriter/composer from the Finger Lakes region of New York. And his bio puts it this way: “As a former geologist, his songwriting is Earth-focused and inspired by the natural world. Benny’s performances are soothing journeys through tunes from his homeland, old songs learned by growing up next to a jug-bandleader, and original modern folk contemplations.” His piece “March of the Mollusk” was released in 2023 as the title track of a solo banjo instrumental album. He reanimates it here with Huck and Gus Tritsch of the Wild Shoats (which got our attention). The result is an old-time groove unlike anything we’ve heard, yet deeply down to Earth. Also this week, some artists getting set to play the Telluride Bluegrass Festival (if they rename it Telluride Bleugrass, maybe Benny will play.) Also new music from Nashville, including newgrass trio Arcadian Wild, banjo picker Taylor Shuck, and charming, country-leaning songwriter Rylie Bourne.
Sam Bush - Big Mon
Songs From The Road Band - Get Me Where I'm Going
Sad Daddy - Bootlegger
JD Crowe - Pike County Breakdown
Rylie Bourne - Company I Keep
Old Crow Medicine Show - Howdy Do America
Benny Bleu - March of the Mollusk
Rhonda Vincent - I'm Not Over You
Balsam Range - Life I Left Behind
Carter and Cleveland - Stoney Lonesome
Renée Fleming and Béla Fleck - My Epitaph
Peter Rowan - Little Joe
Dom Flemons - Big Money Blues
East Nash Grass - In Such A Short Time
Silo Sisters - I Got You
Taylor Shuck - Redbird
Andy Leftwich - Aced
Arcadian Wild - Cool To Know You