The Old Fashioned #210
The Sentimental Gentlemen are like stray energy kicked off by Nashville’s historically rich contemporary bluegrass scene. You may recognize them if you follow the top tiers of Americana music, because mandolinist Josh Rilko, fiddler/guitarist Oliver Bates Craven and bass player Geoff Saunders are the acoustic touring band for country star Sierra Ferrell. When she’s off the road, these guys team up with a rotating cast of extra pickers such as Jacob Groopman, Kyle Tuttle, George Guthrie, and Tod Livingston to round out their sound. They’re touring more and now starting to release music of their own. As we saw last fall when they played a showcase at World of Bluegrass, they have a way with Sentimentalizing old folk and rock songs, and this week they offered up Neil Young’s “Love Is A Rose” and we’re excited to share it with you. Also, we lead off with an exciting first single from Bronwyn Keith-Hynes’s next album (“Sticks And Stones”), along with the news that she’s taken the step of shortening her performance name to Bronwyn alone. She can do that because she’s one of a kind.
Kenny Baker - Lonesome Moonlight Waltz
Bronwyn - Sticks And Stones
Leah Song and Duncan Wickel - Sow 'Em On The Mountain
The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers - I'll Never Change My Mind
Appalachian Road Show - Hell Broke Loose In Georgia
Pharis and Jason Romero - Georgie
Asher Brinson - Black Mountain Rag
McCamy's Melody Sheiks - Mineola Rag
Claire Lynch - Trouble's Not Troubling Me
Bryan McDowell - American Native
The Wild Shoats - Strawberry Moon
The Vern Williams Band - I'm On My Way Back To The Old Home
Jacob Groopman - Old Melinda/Gentleman From Virginia
Sentimental Gentlemen - Love Is A Rose
Andrew Bozek - Only From A Distance
Po' Ramblin' Boys - Bottom Of A Glass
Two Runner - Strawberry Rhinestone