The Old Fashioned #210

The Sentimental Gentlemen are like stray energy kicked off by Nashville’s historically rich contemporary bluegrass scene. You may recognize them if you follow the top tiers of Americana music, because mandolinist Josh Rilko, fiddler/guitarist Oliver Bates Craven and bass player Geoff Saunders are the acoustic touring band for country star Sierra Ferrell. When she’s off the road, these guys team up with a rotating cast of extra pickers such as Jacob Groopman, Kyle Tuttle, George Guthrie, and Tod Livingston to round out their sound. They’re touring more and now starting to release music of their own. As we saw last fall when they played a showcase at World of Bluegrass, they have a way with Sentimentalizing old folk and rock songs, and this week they offered up Neil Young’s “Love Is A Rose” and we’re excited to share it with you. Also, we lead off with an exciting first single from Bronwyn Keith-Hynes’s next album (“Sticks And Stones”), along with the news that she’s taken the step of shortening her performance name to Bronwyn alone. She can do that because she’s one of a kind.

Kenny Baker - Lonesome Moonlight Waltz

Bronwyn - Sticks And Stones

Leah Song and Duncan Wickel - Sow 'Em On The Mountain

The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers - I'll Never Change My Mind

Appalachian Road Show - Hell Broke Loose In Georgia

Pharis and Jason Romero - Georgie

Asher Brinson - Black Mountain Rag

McCamy's Melody Sheiks - Mineola Rag

Claire Lynch - Trouble's Not Troubling Me

Bryan McDowell - American Native

The Wild Shoats - Strawberry Moon

The Vern Williams Band - I'm On My Way Back To The Old Home

Jacob Groopman - Old Melinda/Gentleman From Virginia

Sentimental Gentlemen - Love Is A Rose

Andrew Bozek - Only From A Distance

Po' Ramblin' Boys - Bottom Of A Glass

Two Runner - Strawberry Rhinestone