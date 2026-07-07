The Old Fashioned #211

I love that the Sullivan Sisters chose this photo in front of the Chicago skyline as the cover of Carolina Bluebird, their debut EP of 2025, because it turns out we have a journey in common. We moved from North Carolina to Evanston, IL and got serious about bluegrass music there on the north shore of one of the greatest cities in the world. I moved for college at Northwestern. For their dad, it was to teach saxophone there. Nice. So, the sisters came up in a musical household and got tons of support as they skilled up on banjo (Luciya) and guitar (Soraya). They started winning contests and playing widely. Now they’ve now scaled their duo up to a five-piece band and found a label home at Dark Shadow in Nashville. We love the clawhammer feel and mountain modal mood of their first single “Devil’s Got A Hold On You,” and there’s more to come as they gear up for an album planned for early 2027. Also this week, new singles from Unspoken Tradition, Dale Ann Bradley, and Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen.

Kenny Baker - Ragtime Annie

Unspoken Tradition - All The Gold In California

Dale Ann Bradley - Making Plans

Tall Poppy String Band - Gonna Make A Killing

Red Smiley - Short Life Of Trouble

Greg Blake - Victim of the Game

Lone Pinon - Quiero Ver

Bryan Sutton and Chris Eldridge - Port Tobacco

The Griddle Lickers - 40 Miles Of Mountain Road

Dan Gellert - Poor Rosy

Larry Cordle and Lonesome Standard Time - Murder On Music Row

Tessa Dillon- Casey Jones

Blue Highway - I'd Rather Be A Lonesome Pine

Fank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen - Looking Past You

Sullivan Sisters - Devil's Got A Hold On You

Max Wareham - Old Silver Lounge

Justin Hiltner and Jon Weisberger - Marinda