The Old Fashioned #212

I became aware of Sophie Wellington as a fiddler first, but on her impressive and important new album Her Bright Smile Haunts Me Still, the Boston-based artist mingles other musical elements: flatpick guitar, voice, and percussive dance. Sophie was raised around old-time Appalachian culture and music in Staunton, VA and then studied at Berklee’s Roots Music program. Here, on the instrumental “Scolding Wife,” she lays down a mystical guitar rendition, blended with the taps, scrapes and brushes of her shoes, and it’s wildly fresh and mesmerizing. The great percussive dancer Nic Gareiss says it well: “Sophie darts between genres and instruments with dexterity and heart. Here, on this guitar-focused offering, Sophie sings, dances, and paints flatpicked lines integrating gesture and sound with impeccable groove and poise.” Also this hour, Doyle Lawsom and Jerry Sally team up on a classic that teases an upcoming Delmore Brothers tribute album. Mason Via gets help from Lucinda Williams on a timely Woody Guthrie song. And AJ Lee sings a hit from the heyday of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Andy Leftwich - Liberty

Doyle Lawson and Jerry Sally - When It's Time For the Whippoorwills To Sing

Daniel Grindstaff - Corinna, Corinna

The Osborne Brothers and Mac Wiseman - Shackles And Chains

Slocan Ramblers - Forever Has Come to An End

Sad Daddy - Don't You Take My Dollar Bill

Foghorn Duo - One More Hill

Sophie Wellington - Scolding Wife

Matt Combs - 50 Years Of Clown School

The Burnett Sisters - Black Mountain Rag

Brad and Ken Kolodner - Little Bird Of Heaven

Lonesome Ace String Band - Big Scioty

Tony Trishka - Bon Aqua Blues

Mason Via and Lucinda Williams - Deportee

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Fishin' In The Dark

The Carolina Chocolate Drops - Your Baby Ain't Sweet Like Mine

Downriver Collective - Paperboy