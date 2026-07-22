The Old Fashioned #212
I became aware of Sophie Wellington as a fiddler first, but on her impressive and important new album Her Bright Smile Haunts Me Still, the Boston-based artist mingles other musical elements: flatpick guitar, voice, and percussive dance. Sophie was raised around old-time Appalachian culture and music in Staunton, VA and then studied at Berklee’s Roots Music program. Here, on the instrumental “Scolding Wife,” she lays down a mystical guitar rendition, blended with the taps, scrapes and brushes of her shoes, and it’s wildly fresh and mesmerizing. The great percussive dancer Nic Gareiss says it well: “Sophie darts between genres and instruments with dexterity and heart. Here, on this guitar-focused offering, Sophie sings, dances, and paints flatpicked lines integrating gesture and sound with impeccable groove and poise.” Also this hour, Doyle Lawsom and Jerry Sally team up on a classic that teases an upcoming Delmore Brothers tribute album. Mason Via gets help from Lucinda Williams on a timely Woody Guthrie song. And AJ Lee sings a hit from the heyday of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
Andy Leftwich - Liberty
Doyle Lawson and Jerry Sally - When It's Time For the Whippoorwills To Sing
Daniel Grindstaff - Corinna, Corinna
The Osborne Brothers and Mac Wiseman - Shackles And Chains
Slocan Ramblers - Forever Has Come to An End
Sad Daddy - Don't You Take My Dollar Bill
Foghorn Duo - One More Hill
Sophie Wellington - Scolding Wife
Matt Combs - 50 Years Of Clown School
The Burnett Sisters - Black Mountain Rag
Brad and Ken Kolodner - Little Bird Of Heaven
Lonesome Ace String Band - Big Scioty
Tony Trishka - Bon Aqua Blues
Mason Via and Lucinda Williams - Deportee
AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Fishin' In The Dark
The Carolina Chocolate Drops - Your Baby Ain't Sweet Like Mine
Downriver Collective - Paperboy