The Old Fashioned #213

With the year at the halfway point and Amy Alvey on the road, I decided to devote an hour to bluegrass in 2026 - so far. Besides albums I think are bound for strong consideration in our year-end wrap, I wanted to spotlight projects that were innovative or newsworthy, hence Sierra Hull’s neo-classical string band Movements and the Bela Fleck/Renee Fleming collaboration next to The Asheville Mountain Boys, Appalachian Road Show and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with Jim Lauderale. The Infamous Stringdusters outdid themselves coming up with 20 songs to celebrate 20 years of bandhood on their 20/20 album. We lead with Big Richard, the Colorado power quartet that’s brought a new brand of feminism to newgrass. Veranda brings bluegrass en Français from Quebec. Instrumentalists Frank Evans and Jarrod Walker make strong debuts. All songs are tracks we have not yet played. What a feast. What’s next??

Big Richard - Circus Jerk

Appalachian Road Show - Virginia Soldier

Jim Lauderdale and PRB - The Birds Know

Sierra Hull - Movement 2

Tony Trischka - I Still Miss Someone

Jarrod Walker - Over Home

Frank Evans - Pierce Road Waterline

Darren Nicholson - Big Sky

The Asheville Mt Boys - Lady Hamilton

Big Richard - Pet

Bela Fleck and Renee Fleming - The Cuckoo

Jim Hurst - Southbound

Veranda - J'entends Ton Nom

Jesse Appelman - Glacier Song

Infamous Stringdusters - Hard Times Ain't That Hard Anymore

Andy Leftwich - Highland Rim