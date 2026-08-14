The Old Fashioned #215

I was recently thinking how what this show needed was a fiddle player who could jam while skiing black diamond slopes in Colorado, and how about that? Amy Alvey introduced me to the music of just such a guy, Andy Reiner, who makes his show debut this week. “I’ll tell you what. Andy is a big reason I got into old-time music,” Amy says in this hour. “He was a senior when I was a freshman at Berklee, and he was just so welcoming to somebody like me who had never played fiddle tunes.” Reiner plays in several bands and teaches extensively. The tune Amy selected is from his album of originals called Tunes For Time Travel. Also this hour, new music from two different sisters bands – Burnett and Sullivan, as well as a hot new single from Michigan’s Full Cord, where they’re joined in their jam by a certain Billy Strings. Historic tracks come from Hot Rize and the Lynn Morris Band.

The Price Sisters - Lee Wedding Tune

Full Cord - How A Muse Gets By

AJ Srubas - Callahan

Lonesome River Band - Walking Back To Bluefield

Hot Rize - Ain't Gonna Work Tomorrow

Andy Reiner - Shaky Street

The Burnett Sisters - Lovesick Blues

Sullivan Sisters - Cold Front

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman - Twin Sisters

Jake Vaadeland - The Homesteaders Song

Lynn Morris Band - Blue Skies And Teardrops

Wooden Nickels - Two Wooden Nickels

Songs from the Road Band - On The Road Back To You

Michael Daves and Jacob Jolliff - It's A Long Long Way To The Top Of The World

Ben McManus - Wimberry

Tony Rice - House Carpenter