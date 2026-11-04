The Old Fashioned #225

Grasstime has been part of the Nashville area scene for as long as I can remember, and over the past decade or so, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Robbie Morris has emerged as its leader. He’s a native of southwest Virginia who grew up around the bluegrass sound and who’s played on and off during his 30 years in Nashville while maintaining a career in corporate software security. They got on the public map at the area’s famous Full Moon Pickin’ Parties and have held down a residency for a decade at a middle Tennessee winery. We close this episode out with their new single “Coal,” a song by Gary Boevers and Mike Richards that they describe as “a journey into the dark, blood-stained history of the Appalachian mine wars.” Also this week, an anticipated single by guitar/mando duo Oh Me Oh My, a new one by Seth Mulder & Midnight Run and a cool show debut by the old-fangled music of Arizona’s Maybels Fables.

Appalachian Road Show - Hell Broke Loose in Georgia

Slocan Ramblers - Shelter In The Bay

East Nash Grass - Redbird

The Louvin Brothers - Kentucky

Oh Me Oh My - Let Me Ride In Your Big Cadillac

Alan Munde and Billy Bright - Old Dangerfield

Ordinary Elephant - Joy Has Not Forgotten Me

George Jackson, Brad Kolodner - Donald Blue

Chattanooga Dogs - Pistol Packin' Mama

Bobby Hicks - East Tennessee Blues

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run - I'm On My Way Back Home Again

Tonewood String Band - Heart Of The Pretender

Veranda - Si Deman

Nick Dumas - Riding The Boston and Maine

Maybels Fables - Wishing Well

Ola Belle Reed - Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss

Nathan Blake Lynn - Blood In The Rock

Grasstime - Coal