Aaron Raitiere (Ray-Tee-Air) is a lyricist, performer, and visual artist from Central Kentucky. He is highly sought after in the Nashville songwriting community for his unique ability to coax coherent and focused creative output from his co-writers. His debut album "Single Wide Dreamer" is a long-awaited dream realized by Raitiere with producers Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. Ten years in, The Accidentals have established themselves as an internationally touring folk-rock band (with drummer Michael Dause), film composers, workshop leaders, arrangers, improvisers, engineers, and producers. During the pandemic, Sav Buist’s DIY Guide to Livestreaming aided countless musicians, landed her spots on panels hosted by The Recording Academy and the Grammys, and was a bridge between her and Katie Larson with legendary writers like Kim Richey, Tom Paxton, and more.Check out their Finally Friday Live from Home sets, only on WMOT.