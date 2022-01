Certainly one of the most anticipated Americana releases of this early new year, Aoife O’Donovan’s Age Of Apathy arrives this Friday from Yep Roc Records. The songwriter has been vividly visible in recent years, recording and touring with the elite Goat Rodeo Sessions ensemble while her trio I’m With Her won Grammy and Americana awards. But in Episode 195 of The String, we focus on her first new solo album since In The Magic Hour six years ago.