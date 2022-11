One of the keepsakes that new inductees to the Musicians Hall of Fame receive is a black jacket of the type crew might be given after a rock and roll tour, with their name embroidered on the front. When they called 2022 inductee Vince Gill to find out exactly how he’d like his name written, he said he wanted it to say “Joe Chambers.” It was a sweet gesture to the founder of the Hall, who passed away on September 28.