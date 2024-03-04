Video Highlights from Tommy Emmanuel at AmericanaFest 2023

This week on WMOT's Concert Replay series, we're spinning Tommy Emmanuel's 2023 AmericanaFest Day Stage performance.

To celebrate, we dug up clips from the livestream archives. Use the player below to watch "Blue Moon", "It's Never Too Late", and "Tall Fiddler".

Listen to the full performance live on the radio tonight at 9 p.m. and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Want more AmericanaFest content? Check out the AmericanaFest Video tab on our website, or our NPR Live Sessions page for full sessions and more highlights.