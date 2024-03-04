© 2024 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Video Highlights from Tommy Emmanuel at AmericanaFest 2023

WMOT
Published March 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

This week on WMOT's Concert Replay series, we're spinning Tommy Emmanuel's 2023 AmericanaFest Day Stage performance.

To celebrate, we dug up clips from the livestream archives. Use the player below to watch "Blue Moon", "It's Never Too Late", and "Tall Fiddler".

Listen to the full performance live on the radio tonight at 9 p.m. and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Want more AmericanaFest content? Check out the AmericanaFest Video tab on our website, or our NPR Live Sessions page for full sessions and more highlights.
Tags
Video Tommy EmmanuelAmericanaFest Video
Related Content
  • Video
    Dom Flemons at AmericanaFest 2023, Full Set
    Watch multi-instrumentalist Dom Flemons' full performance at the 2023 AmericanaFest Day Stage.
  • Herman’s Gutierrez, Band of Heathens, Kaitlin Butts, Sons of the East, Jobi Riccio
    Roots Radio News
    SlideSHOW: WMOT’s Star Studded AmericanaFest Day Stage 2023
    At some point during the past six years, WMOT’s AmericanaFest Day Stage went from being a tradition to an institution, if we may say so. Our program director Jessie Scott has been in music and radio for decades, so she’s got an address book and good will like few others. We always stand amazed at the stature of artists she’s able to wrangle for Nashville’s biggest week of roots music. Here share the memories with photos by the amazing John Partipilo.
  • Video
    Watch the 2023 AmericanaFest Day Stage LIVE
    Tune into WMOT's broadcast of the 2023 AmericanaFest Day Stage from 12 PM to 5 PM this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for live coverage of every performance.