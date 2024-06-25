© 2024 WMOT
30A Songwriters Sessions with Matthew Sweet

Published June 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Matthew Sweet performed "Brydgirl", "Ugly Truth" and "Sick of Myself" at a beach house turned studio in Florida for WMOT's 2024 30A Songwriters Sessions.

Watch clips from his performance below.

Want more 30A Sessions? Check out our full coverage of this year's festival on our NPR Live Sessions page, where you can watch sets from artists like Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal, Grace Potter, and more.

Next month, we're rounding out this year's 30A Songwriters Sessions with performances from Sunny War and Miles Zuinga of Fastball. Stay tuned.
