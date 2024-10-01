Watch LIVE: Strung Like A Horse, BettySoo, and Surprise Guest for WMOT's Wired In Series on October 8th at 6:30 p.m. CDT

© 2024 WMOT
WMOT
Published October 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Next Tuesday, Strung Like A Horse, BettySoo, and a special surprise guest are performing at Riverside Revival for WMOT's Wired In concert series.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tune in to NPR Livesessions to watch the live broadcast for FREE. Listen live on the radio at WMOT 89.5 FM or on our mobile app.

Want a guaranteed seat? Become a Wired In member for $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive monthly concerts. Learn more about becoming a member here.
