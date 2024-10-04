© 2024 WMOT
Mansion Sessions with Sarah & Shannon

Published October 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

The powerhouse duo Sarah & Shannon brings together “breathtaking” songwriter Shannon LaBrie with multi-instrumentalist Sarah Holbrook, founding sister of the fascinating Colorado string band SHEL.

Watch them perform "Born A Tornado" and "Emotional Hangover" for WMOT's secret Mansion Sessions, recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.

Stay tuned. We have a new Mansion Session coming to you each week until mid-November. You can find the full lineup, schedule, and ever-growing playlist here.
