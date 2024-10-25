© 2024 WMOT
Mansion Sessions with Devon Gilfillian

WMOT
Published October 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Almost a decade ago, Devon Gilfillian’s self-released EP earned him industry buzz and a major label deal with Columbia. Now on the Concord Fantasy label (with Allison Russell), he seems in his element. His 2020 cut-by-cut cover album of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On was a stunner. He’s been touring recently behind his year-old album Love You Anyway.

Watch him perform "All I Really Wanna Do" and "Love You Anyway" for WMOT's Mansion Sessions, recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.

We have a new Mansion Sessions releasing every Friday until mid-November. You can find the full lineup, schedule, and ever-growing playlist here.
