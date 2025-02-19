© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Words & Music with Chatham Rabbits

WMOT
Published February 19, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

Husband-wife duo Chatham Rabbits (Sarah and Austin McCombie) stopped by the WMOT studio in Nashville for an impromptu 3-song set and interview, where they discussed the origin of their stage name, learning through their musical journey, and the origin of their "On the Road" series on PBS.

The duo performed "Collateral Damage," "Facing 29," and "Gas Money" from their latest album 'Be Real With Me'.

Listen to the full episode below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.