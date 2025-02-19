Words & Music with Chatham Rabbits

Husband-wife duo Chatham Rabbits (Sarah and Austin McCombie) stopped by the WMOT studio in Nashville for an impromptu 3-song set and interview, where they discussed the origin of their stage name, learning through their musical journey, and the origin of their "On the Road" series on PBS.

The duo performed "Collateral Damage," "Facing 29," and "Gas Money" from their latest album 'Be Real With Me'.

Listen to the full episode below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.