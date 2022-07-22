Finally Friday with Beau Jennings and Brennen Leigh

Beau Jennings is a Norman, OK-based singer and songwriter with a world of stories to tell as his recording career nears the two-decade mark, during which he’s collaborated with the likes of Sufjan Stevens, Richard Swift, and filmmaker Bradley Beesley (Fearless Freaks, Okie Noodling) and shared stages with Dwight Yoakam, Heartless Bastards, Robert Cray, and John Moreland. From the Americana/indie rock band Cheyenne - which took him to Brooklyn, NY for the late 2000’s - to his ever-evolving solo career and penchant for home recording, Jennings explores the lives of others - both real and imagined - to craft touching, gallant pop songs with hints of Tom Petty, Wilco, Bob Dylan, and The National.

Watch Beau Jennings & The Tigers perform "Sunflower," "The Comeback," "May This Song Be In Your Heart," and "Juniper" from his latest album, Heavy Light.

Leigh’s graceful, refined voice and instrumental fluency, her interplay with Ray Benson, and the perennial brilliance of The Wheel serve up a treat on this, Leigh’s seventh album, showcasing twelve self-penned songs. With cameos from Emily Gimble and Katie Shore (all the players get their moments in the sun), Leigh demonstrates her wit and vitality on the terrific jump 40’s rhythm and blues, “Comin’ in Hot,” and the lonesome cowboy ballad “Riding Off Onto Sunset Boulevard.” It’s no question why Rodney Crowell, Charley Crockett, and Lee Ann Womack have recorded her songs. Obsessed with the West is a celebration of music for music’s sake in 2022, not just an exercise in anthropology.

Watch Brennen Leigh perform songs from her newest album including, "If Tommy Duncan's Voice Was Booze," "Tell Him I'm Dead," "Obsessed With The West," and "If I Treated You Like You Treat Me."