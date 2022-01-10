© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee Titans get AFC's No. 1 seed; Colts' loss helps Steelers

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST
Photo by Cameron Faulkner
tennesseetitans.com

(Associated Press) — The AFC playoffs will be running through Music City with the Tennessee Titans likely having Derrick Henry back for their first game this postseason.

The Tennessee Titans clinched their first No. 1 seed since 2008 and third overall. They needed only a win Sunday.

The Titans made it interesting before holding off the team that replaced them in Houston 28-25 to clinch the AFC’s top spot.

Tennessee's win locked Kansas City into the No. 2 seed for the AFC. Indianapolis needed only to win for a wild-card berth. The Colts lost to Jacksonville opening the door for Pittsburgh.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
