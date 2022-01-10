Tennessee Titans get AFC's No. 1 seed; Colts' loss helps Steelers

(Associated Press) — The AFC playoffs will be running through Music City with the Tennessee Titans likely having Derrick Henry back for their first game this postseason.

The Tennessee Titans clinched their first No. 1 seed since 2008 and third overall. They needed only a win Sunday.

The Titans made it interesting before holding off the team that replaced them in Houston 28-25 to clinch the AFC’s top spot.

Tennessee's win locked Kansas City into the No. 2 seed for the AFC. Indianapolis needed only to win for a wild-card berth. The Colts lost to Jacksonville opening the door for Pittsburgh.