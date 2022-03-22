© 2022 WMOT
Reese Witherspoon acquires film rights to Dolly Parton novel

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 22, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — With some support from her friend Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton is looking to be a movie star again.

Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose Run.”

Published in early March, the Nashville-based book centers on a bond between an aspiring country singer and a retired country superstar loosely inspired by Parton's own life.

She has mostly acted in television in recent years, but in the 1980s and 1990s starred in such feature films as ”9 to 5” and “Steel Magnolias.”

