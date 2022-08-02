© 2022 WMOT
News

6 apply for upcoming Tennessee attorney general vacancy

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 2, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
211110 tenn. supreme court building.jpg
TN Supreme Court
/
Tennessee is the only state in which the attorney general is appointed by the Supreme Court.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Six people have applied to replace Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, who has announced he won’t be seeking another term.

The Tennessee Supreme Court announced that Don Cochran, Jerome Cochran, Michael Dunavant, R. Culver Schmid, Jonathan Skrmetti and Bill Young submitted applications for the opening by Friday’s deadline.

Interviews will be held on Aug. 8 and 9 at the Tennessee Supreme Court building in Nashville and livestreamed online.

The position runs in eight-year terms. The new term begins Sept. 1. Slatery announced in May that he would not seek another term.

