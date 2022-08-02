6 apply for upcoming Tennessee attorney general vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Six people have applied to replace Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, who has announced he won’t be seeking another term.

The Tennessee Supreme Court announced that Don Cochran, Jerome Cochran, Michael Dunavant, R. Culver Schmid, Jonathan Skrmetti and Bill Young submitted applications for the opening by Friday’s deadline.

Interviews will be held on Aug. 8 and 9 at the Tennessee Supreme Court building in Nashville and livestreamed online.

Tennessee is the only state in which the attorney general is appointed by the Supreme Court.

The position runs in eight-year terms. The new term begins Sept. 1. Slatery announced in May that he would not seek another term.