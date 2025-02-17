The Old Fashioned #143

Peter Rowan has been an enthusiastic collaborator for his entire career, and his latest is a tribute to the generation-spanning power of bluegrass. He’s 82. Wyatt is 15. But the match is mystical on their recent two-sided single. We played the B-side, a cover of Bill Monroe’s “Memories of You” a few weeks ago, but we needed to move some furniture around to accommodate the six-minute lead song “The Winds Of Rowan County.” It started as one of Ellis’s accomplished instrumentals, inspired by Rowan’s induction into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. Rowan said he heard lyrics, and they collaborated on this epic song. It’s not a metaphorical A-side either but a 45-RPM vinyl special release with gorgeous graphic design that you can buy here. In another partnership this week, Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland offer a new John Hartford Cover. Plus we talk about Russell Moore of IIIrd Tyme Out stepping in for Dan Tyminski in Alison Krauss and Union Station on the upcoming tour, with her anticipated single, fresh and hot.

David Bragger - Going To The Free State

Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland - Vamp In The Middle

Sierra Ferrell - Don't Let Your Deal Go Down

Wyatt Ellis and Peter Rowan - Winds of Rowan County

Rick Faris - Bend Don't Break

Solas feat. Moira Smiley - Tell God And The Devil

Rebecca Frazier - Train Is Moving

Fiddlin' Arthur Smith - Cheatham County Breakdown

Alison Krauss and Union Station - Looks Like The End Of The road

Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out - Drifting Too Far From The Shore

Bela Fleck - The Old North Woods

Elizabeth Cotten - Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie

Hazel Dickens - They'll Never Keep Us Down

William Alexander - I'm A Rambler I'm A Gambler

The Price Sisters - Rabbit In The Rosebush