The Old Fashioned #144

The Shoats or the Wild Shoats, depending on which thing you read about them, formed in 2023 and then immediately won the Appalachian String Band Music Festival’s Neo-Traditional Band Competition that year. Now the quartet is out opening dates for bluegrass band Big Richard. The personnel is West VA natives Mary Linscheid and Alex Heflin, and Pennsylvanian brothers Gus and Huck Tritsch. They’ve just released their debut album called Yell In The Shoats, and we’re sure to be tapping it in the coming weeks. We start with one of my favorite versions of the old folk song “Moonshiner” I’ve ever heard. You’ll have to wait to the end of the show to hear it, because it’s that good. On the way, we salute Jason Carter on the news that he’s retiring from the Del McCoury Band and the Travelin’ McCourys. And we offer new tracks from Unspoken Tradition and Graham Sharp, plus the return of fiddling Rhiannon Giddens, in a new duet with Justin Robinson.

Jason Carter - Chicken Under The Washtub

The Travelin McCourys - Daydreamer

Jason Carter - Highway 52

Kathy Kallick - Handsome Molly

Graham Sharp - Good Year

Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson - Hook and Line

Greg Blake - Bluefield Mountain Wind

Hot Rize - Just Like You

Unspoken Tradition - Katie and Burl

The Poplin Family - Steel Guitar Rag

Miss Tess - La Valse D'asteur

Robbie Fulks - Silverlake Reel

Bill Clifton - Blue Ridge Mountain Blues

Lonesome Ace Stringband - Elk River Blues

Joe Hott - Trouble I Feel

The Poplin Family - Eyes Like Cherries

Lost Patterns - Nowhere, Tennessee

The Wild Shoats - Moonshiner