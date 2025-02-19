The Old Fashioned #144
The Shoats or the Wild Shoats, depending on which thing you read about them, formed in 2023 and then immediately won the Appalachian String Band Music Festival’s Neo-Traditional Band Competition that year. Now the quartet is out opening dates for bluegrass band Big Richard. The personnel is West VA natives Mary Linscheid and Alex Heflin, and Pennsylvanian brothers Gus and Huck Tritsch. They’ve just released their debut album called Yell In The Shoats, and we’re sure to be tapping it in the coming weeks. We start with one of my favorite versions of the old folk song “Moonshiner” I’ve ever heard. You’ll have to wait to the end of the show to hear it, because it’s that good. On the way, we salute Jason Carter on the news that he’s retiring from the Del McCoury Band and the Travelin’ McCourys. And we offer new tracks from Unspoken Tradition and Graham Sharp, plus the return of fiddling Rhiannon Giddens, in a new duet with Justin Robinson.
Jason Carter - Chicken Under The Washtub
The Travelin McCourys - Daydreamer
Jason Carter - Highway 52
Kathy Kallick - Handsome Molly
Graham Sharp - Good Year
Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson - Hook and Line
Greg Blake - Bluefield Mountain Wind
Hot Rize - Just Like You
Unspoken Tradition - Katie and Burl
The Poplin Family - Steel Guitar Rag
Miss Tess - La Valse D'asteur
Robbie Fulks - Silverlake Reel
Bill Clifton - Blue Ridge Mountain Blues
Lonesome Ace Stringband - Elk River Blues
Joe Hott - Trouble I Feel
The Poplin Family - Eyes Like Cherries
Lost Patterns - Nowhere, Tennessee
The Wild Shoats - Moonshiner