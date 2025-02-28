The Old Fashioned #145

Two anticipated acoustic/bluegrass albums dropped in the last couple of weeks, from North Carolina’s Chatham Rabbits and New York’s Nefesh Mountain, and I hope you’ll read my dual review at our WMOT Roots Radio News section. But here I want to spotlight Dusky Waters and her song “Southeasterly Wind,” which Amy Alvey suggested as part of a block representing artists she was excited about during her recent visit to Folk Alliance International in Montreal. The multi-instrumental artist’s given name is Jenn Jeffers, and she’s making waves in her adopted home town of New Orleans by co-founding “Black Americanafest,” which launched last September. Here, Dusky Waters wields an accordion in a brooding, mystical protest song from her second album, 2023’s Pass It On. Also in the Folk Alliance block, The Small Glories, spotlighting the fact that powerhouse vocalist Cara Luft is prepping a solo project, spanking new bluegrass from Liam Purcell, and a gorgeous string quartet from Medusa. This week also spotlights Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Tall Poppy String Band, and Wilson Banjo Co.

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Scotty's Hoedown

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - The Lonesome Whipporwill

Jesse Smathers - Sleepy Eyed John

Dolly Parton - Bluer Pastures

Water Tower - Little Girl Of Mine In Tennessee

Nefesh Mountain - Regrets In The Rearview

Chatham Rabbits - Pool Shark's Table

The Osborne Brothers - Making Plans

Seldom Scene - Farewell Angelina

Old and In The Way - Lonesome Fiddle Blues

Cara Luft/The Small Glories - Home

Dusky Waters - Southeasterly Wind

Medusa - Owczarek

Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road - Nothing Like Trouble

Wilson Banjo Co. - Lonely As It Gets

Doc Watson - Deep River Blues

Tall Poppy String Band - Train That Carried My Man From Town