30A Songwriters Sessions with Susan Werner

Susan Werner is this week's guest for 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival. Werner performed "Halfway to Houston", "I Can't Be New", and "What Did You Do to Your Face?".

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott, Werner talks about her genre-diverse career, composing the musical Bull Durham, and the joy of performing to songwriting-loving audiences.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, Darrell Scott, Liz Longley and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.