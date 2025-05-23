© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

30A Songwriters Sessions with Susan Werner

WMOT
Published May 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Susan Werner is this week's guest for 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival. Werner performed "Halfway to Houston", "I Can't Be New", and "What Did You Do to Your Face?".

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott, Werner talks about her genre-diverse career, composing the musical Bull Durham, and the joy of performing to songwriting-loving audiences.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, Darrell Scott, Liz Longley and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.
Tags
Video 30A Songwriters SessionsSusan Werner
Related Content
  • Video
    30A Songwriters Sessions with Devon Allman
    Devon Allman is this week's guest for our 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. He performed "White Horse", "You" and "Ride", plus a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott about the making of his latest record 'Miami Moon', and the philosophy behind his label Create Records.
  • Video
    30A Songwriters Sessions with Darrell Scott
    Darrell Scott is this week's guest for our 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. He performed "Long Time Gone", "One Hand Upon the Wheel" and "Kentucky Morning", plus a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott about about releasing new music through his monthly "New Moon, New Music" series and his latest record The New Modern Hymns.
  • Video
    Words & Music with Larkin Poe
    Larkin Poe is this week's guest on Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their favorite songs. The duo performed "If God Is A Woman", "Little Bit", and "Mockingbird" from their latest record, Bloom, and reflected on their 15-year journey as a band in an interview with Jessie Scott.