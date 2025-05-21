Words & Music with Mike Delevante

© 2025 WMOT
WMOT
Published May 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Mike Delevante joins us for another edition of Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects.

Mike and his all-star band performed "The Rain Never Came", "Too Far Gone", and "Good Cry" from his debut solo record, September Days.

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Mike discussed the making of September Days, feeling called to move to Nashville, and the impact of The Delevantes on the Americana genre.

Watch the full performance and interview below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.
Tags
Video Words and MusicMike Delevante
  • Mike (L) and Bob Delevante
    Roots Radio News
    On The String: The Delevantes And The Connells Jangle On
    Craig Havighurst
    The jangle pop branch of the rock family tree was on my mind as news of two upcoming albums crossed my path from bands I’d enjoyed very much during two different chapters of my life. From here in Nashville, The Delevantes hit the studio after a nearly 25-year break from recording as a duo. Their disc A Thousand Turns will arrive Sept. 17. From my North Carolina teen-hood, The Connells announced Steadman’s Wake, set for Sept. 24, the first album the Raleigh outfit had composed since 1998.