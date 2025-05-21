Words & Music with Mike Delevante

Mike Delevante joins us for another edition of Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects.

Mike and his all-star band performed "The Rain Never Came", "Too Far Gone", and "Good Cry" from his debut solo record, September Days.

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Mike discussed the making of September Days, feeling called to move to Nashville, and the impact of The Delevantes on the Americana genre.

Watch the full performance and interview below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.