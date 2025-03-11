The Old Fashioned #146
When record man David Freeman was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2002, he was celebrated for setting “high standards for recording, documenting, and producing artist projects, raising the bar for the entire industry.” His main vehicles were County Records, which he founded in the 1960s to promote old-time and traditional music, and Rebel Records, one of the iconic bluegrass labels, which he acquired in 1979. This week, Amy and I focus on Rebel and County through the years, from its work with Ralph Stanley, the Country Gentleman and Seldom Scene in the early days through many albums by latter day legends Blue Highway, IIIrd Tyme Out, The Traditional Grass, Claire Lynch, Ronnie Bowman, Kenny & Amanda Smith, Paul Williams, Steep Canyon Rangers, Don Rigsby, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers and Junior Sisk. You’ll hear many of those greats, plus the Kody Norris Show, one of Rebel’s current stars, with a brand new single.
